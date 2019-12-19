Fed. Circ. Faults Judge’s $444K Fee Award In IV Patent Case

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 4:37 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday vacated a Delaware judge’s decision ordering patent licensing company Intellectual Ventures to pay Trend Micro Inc. $444,000 in attorney fees after a failed patent suit, saying the judge may not have used the right legal standard. The appeals court said it seemed that after Chief Judge Leonard P. Stark of the District of Delaware invalidated Intellectual Ventures’ patents, he only considered one aspect of the case to have “stood out from others,” the U.S. Supreme Court’s standard for when attorney fees are warranted, rather than the case as a whole. The Patent Act states that attorney...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS