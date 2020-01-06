15 Minutes With Crate & Barrel's General Counsel

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 12:35 PM EST) -- In the new year, Crate & Barrel general counsel Vicki Donati and her legal team plan to focus on helping the company capitalize on mobile and online platforms by recreating the shopping experience for customers that goes beyond the traditional view of retail. Vicki Donati Currently: Senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. Previously: Partner, Neal Gerber & Eisenberg LLP Law school: Case Western Reserve University School of Law The home furnishings chain got a head start in July when it opened The Table at Crate, its first full-service restaurant inside one of its Illinois stores. "That enabled...

