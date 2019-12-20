Revolving-Door Roundup: Boies, Willkie Farr, Paul Hastings

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 2:21 PM EST) -- The end of 2019 was a slow time for government enforcement attorneys moving to private practice, but nonetheless saw some big names and attorneys with specialized experience move to firms including Boies Schiller, Willkie Farr and Paul Hastings, among others. Jesse Panuccio In November, Boies Schiller Flexner LLP brought in former Associate U.S. Attorney General Jesse Panuccio as a partner in Washington, D.C., and Florida. As an official who was among those third-in-command at the U.S. Department of Justice, Panuccio oversaw the DOJ’s antitrust, civil, civil rights, environment and natural resources, and tax divisions since 2017. He recently spoke with Law360...

