HP Escapes Lawsuit Over Flash Memory Patents

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 4:57 PM EST) -- HP Inc. is off the hook in a lawsuit accusing it of infringing flash memory patents owned by Super Interconnect Technologies LLC after a Delaware federal judge found that the patent owner failed to meet the standards for supporting its infringement allegations. In an order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly granted HP's bid to toss a lawsuit alleging that its Envy x2 laptops infringe three of SIT's patents for universal flash storage, or UFS, finding the suit did not meet the pleading standards established by the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decisions in Twombly and Iqbal. The standards, which were...

