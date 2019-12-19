Law360 (December 19, 2019, 1:43 PM EST) -- A Florida lawyer who got internet-famous for harassing a stowaway raccoon and a Wisconsin lawyer who faked her attendance at an ABA conference lead Law360's The Week in Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar. Florida Clearwater personal injury attorney Thomas Cope should attend a “professionalism” workshop but face no further sanction for his confrontation with a raccoon, the state bar said this week. In May, Cope gained online infamy after he posted a video on Facebook showing himself verbally berating and “shooing” a raccoon he'd discovered clinging to the edge of a boat...

