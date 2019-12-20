3rd Circ. OKs Nonconsensual Ch. 11 Liability Releases

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 4:08 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit has affirmed rulings in Delaware's bankruptcy and federal district courts allowing the 2015 confirmation of a troubled laboratory company's $1.8 billion Chapter 11 plan over "Opt-Out" creditor objections, which say the plan unconstitutionally shielded, or released, key parties from damage claims without the creditors' consent. In the precedential ruling Thursday, written by U.S. Circuit Judge Kent A. Jordan, a three-judge panel found that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein acted within her authority when she confirmed broad, nonconsensual releases in Millennium Lab Holdings II LLC's reorganization after finding them essential to the debtor's reorganization. Barring an appeal to the U.S....

