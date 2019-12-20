Clydesdale Bank, Property Investor Pursue Talks Again

Law360, London (December 20, 2019, 10:06 PM GMT) -- A London judge gave a property investment company another opportunity to pursue settlement talks with Clydesdale Bank over allegations the bank threatened to withdraw more than £5 million ($6.5 million) of loans. High Court Judge Andrew Baker put the proceedings on hold until Jan. 24 so "that the parties may engage in correspondence and/or negotiation and/or otherwise with a view to settling the claim or narrowing the issues between them," noting in his Dec. 18 public order that the parties had agreed to the stay. The suit by Milton Ashbury Ltd., first filed in April 2018, claims the bank tricked and...

