Swiss Adviser Sues Airline For Fees Over 'Scrapped Sale'

Law360, London (January 2, 2020, 1:22 PM GMT) -- A Swiss financial adviser has sued an offshore airline in London for allegedly failing to pay for help during a proposed buyout, claiming that the company decided not to sell its business but still owes fees. Barons Capital Partners SA hit Blue Islands airline with a claim for unpaid debt at the High Court in London on Dec. 9. The adviser argued that Blue Islands, which is based in the English Channel off the French coast, has failed to hand over the the money it allegedly owes as part of a plan to sell its business. Barons, which offers investment banking advisory...

