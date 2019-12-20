Bill Roundup: Senate Passes Robocall, Satellite Legislation

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 7:45 PM EST) -- Before closing up shop for the holidays, the U.S. Senate blessed a handful of telecom-related bills Thursday that would increase penalties for illegal robocallers, enhance broadband coverage maps, revamp sunsetting satellite rules and force TV providers to be upfront about hidden fees. Now headed to President Donald Trump’s desk are the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence, or TRACED, Act; the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability, or DATA, Act; the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act Reauthorization, or STELAR; and provisions of the Truth-In-Billing, Remedies, and User Empowerment over Fees Act, or TRUE Fees Act. Here’s a closer look...

