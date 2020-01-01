Labor And Employment Regs And Bills To Watch For In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- This year, three federal employment agencies are planning to put the finishing touches on employer-friendly regulations laying out a framework for evaluating whether businesses jointly employ workers, but partisan opposition will likely stymie any efforts by Democrats on Capitol Hill to give federal employment laws a meaningful overhaul. Here, labor and employment experts discuss the legislation and regulations they will be keeping tabs on in 2020. Joint Employer Regs a Top Priority One of the most closely watched issues of 2019 — one that cuts across numerous federal agencies that enforce workplace-related statutes — was the federal government's move to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS