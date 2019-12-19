Bumble Bee Extends Ch. 11 Marketing Plan By Three Weeks

Law360, Wilmington (December 19, 2019, 6:50 PM EST) -- Bankrupt seafood distributor Bumble Bee Foods LLC received approval for its Chapter 11 sale plans Thursday after agreeing to extend the timeline by three weeks in response to concerns raised by the U.S. Department of Justice and unsecured creditors. During a hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, debtor attorney Claudia R. Tobler of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP told the court that Bumble Bee had agreed to move the bid deadline from Jan. 2, 2020, to Jan. 20, 2020, to address issues raised by the DOJ's antitrust division. "I am pleased to inform the court that the debtors have resolved all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS