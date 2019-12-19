USPTO, DOJ Back Injunctions For Standard-Essential Patents

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 5:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday joined the U.S. Department of Justice in saying that owners of patents that are essential to industry standards should be able to obtain injunctions when those patents are infringed. The USPTO and the DOJ’s antitrust division issued a new joint policy statement saying that standard-essential patents should be treated no differently than other patents, and that all remedies including injunctions should be available depending on the facts of a case. The new statement replaces one the two agencies issued in 2013, which cautioned that allowing the owners of patents essential to industry standards...

