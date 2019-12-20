Pa. Judge Claims Sprint Store's 'Free' Phones Weren't

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 3:44 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania magisterial district judge from Pittsburgh’s South Hills suburbs has claimed a cellphone retailer deceived him into signing a new contract by promising free cellphones and then charging him lease fees, according to a lawsuit filed in state court. District Judge Ronald Arnoni said in a complaint made public Thursday that retailer More Wireless violated Pennsylvania’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law by tacking hundreds of dollars in lease charges onto his bills despite representations that he owned four smartphones free and clear after he signed a cellular and data plan. “Despite plaintiff’s contacts with defendant Sprint, billing statements...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS