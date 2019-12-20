Fla. Reps Pitch Federal Bill To Review College Sports, NCAA

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 12:41 PM EST) -- Two Florida representatives have introduced legislation to create a commission intended to look deeper into the workings of college sports and the National Collegiate Athletic Association, reviewing the association’s approach to student health and how its funding is spent. In a press release Thursday, Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.) and Ross Spano (R-Fla.) announced the introduction of the Congressional Advisory Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics Act, or CACIA, which will create a Blue-Ribbon commission to examine issues within the NCAA. “College sports, as overseen by the NCAA, have undergone a massive transformation in recent years. As profits, compensation for coaches, and spending on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS