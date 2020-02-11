Product Liability Group Of The Year: Motley Rice

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 2:38 PM EST) -- Motley Rice LLC is one of three plaintiffs firms spearheading the massive and massively complex opioid litigation, and over the past year the firm has also played a key role in initiating Honda's most recent recall of Takata air bags and secured millions at trial for lead paint victims, earning it a spot among Law360's 2019 Product Liability Groups of the Year. With more than 100 lawyers and hundreds of staff, Motley Rice is one of the nation's largest plaintiffs firms. Co-founder Joe Rice said his firm's internal groups are generally divided up by the industries they pursue, but that at...

