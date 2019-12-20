Inside The Monthslong Bidding War For Delivery Co. Just Eat

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 1:48 PM EST) -- Just Eat threw its support behind a final all-stock bid from Takeaway.com on Friday, again spurning Prosus’ all-cash advance and marking the end of a bidding war over the U.K. food delivery service 10 months after an investment fund first called for the company to sell itself. The support from Just Eat PLC’s board for Takeaway.com NV’s latest £6.25 billion ($8.14 billion) all-stock offer came the day after Takeaway and interloper Prosus NV both offered sweetened, final tender offers in an effort to win the sought-after food delivery service. Prosus, which has long argued it is better positioned to invest in...

