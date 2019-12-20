NJ Broker To Pay $250K Over Agent Who Stole Millions

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 4:08 PM EST) -- A New Jersey-based brokerage firm has agreed to pay $250,000 to resolve allegations that the business failed to properly supervise a former agent as he siphoned off millions of dollars in client funds over several years for his own use, ultimately landing him behind bars. Royal Alliance Associates Inc. reached that deal with the New Jersey Bureau of Securities to resolve the agency's probe into how the firm allegedly did not keep a better eye on Gary Basralian, who is serving a nearly six-year federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to related criminal charges, state officials announced Thursday. "Royal Alliance may...

