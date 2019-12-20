Adams Street Lands $740M For Latest Investment Fund

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 5:52 PM EST) -- Private equity firm Adams Street Partners said Friday it has clinched its latest investment vehicle after securing about $740 million from limited partners, with plans to invest in a range of asset classes, including secondary, growth equity and private credit. The fund, dubbed Adams Street 2019 Partnership Fund Program, received capital commitments from new and existing Adams Street investors across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Asia, including public and corporate pension plans, wealthy individuals, foundations and endowments, according to a statement. The vehicle gives Adams Street investors access to all of the firm's investment strategies, including those noted above,...

