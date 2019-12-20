Penny Stock Cos. Exit Suit After Their Founder Ghosts Atty

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 4:49 PM EST) -- Two companies accused of involvement in a $8.3 million penny stock scheme have agreed not to sell unregistered stocks and will exit a federal securities action, an Illinois federal judge said Friday. Two judgment orders signed by U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin terminate the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s allegations against NanoTech Entertainment and NanoTech Gaming Inc., with the two companies promising not to violate federal securities law anymore and neither admitting nor denying the accusations in the suit. Under the terms of the judgments, neither company will disgorge any money or pay any civil penalties. In the SEC’s March...

