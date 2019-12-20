6th Circ. Says Masco Exec's Early Exit Cost Him His Pension

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 5:36 PM EST) -- A former executive of then-Masco Corp. unit KraftMaid isn't entitled to a pension because he jumped ship before spending a contractually required five years on the job, the Sixth Circuit ruled, saying the clock started running when the contract was signed, not when he started working for the home improvement giant. A three-member panel on Thursday affirmed a lower court's ruling that Andrew Rattray — who was at one time the senior financial officer of KraftMaid, a former subsidiary of Masco — couldn't collect a monthly pension after he quit because the contract held that his retirement benefits wouldn't be vested...

