Ch. 11 Appeal Is Nixed In Repsol-Maxus Cleanup Fight

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 4:39 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge has rejected an appeal of a bankruptcy judge’s decision to weigh in on an asset stripping case brought by Chapter 11 debtor Maxus Energy Corp.’s liquidating trust, saying the trust may not get the opportunity to bring its claims in another court. In a decision Thursday, U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews rejected Repsol SA's arguments that some of the trust’s asset stripping claims can be removed from bankruptcy court and added to a pending New Jersey state court suit, saying the suit is currently on appeal and depending on the outcome may be barred from adding the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS