Wawa Data Breach Exposed Credit, Debit Card Numbers

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 5:14 PM EST) -- Wawa Inc. has announced that a data breach exposed the credit and debit card numbers of customers who visited potentially all of its more than 850 convenience stores and gas pumps in the U.S. from as early as March to mid-December. The Pennsylvania-based company said Thursday that its information security team discovered malware on its payment card processing systems on Dec. 10 and was able to stop the breach on Dec. 12. The malware exposed customers' names, credit and debit card numbers and card expiration dates at some locations as early as March 4 and at potentially all Wawa locations by...

