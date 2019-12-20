Fed. Circ. Tells PTAB To Take Another Look At Sipco Patent

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 6:42 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday sent back a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision invalidating parts of a Sipco patent on using radio frequency transmissions to monitor remote devices, ruling that the board’s decision was based on a misinterpretation of a key term in the patent. In a 10-page nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel said the PTAB erred in invalidating claims in Sipco’s patent based on the board’s interpretation of the term “scalable address.” Emerson Electric Co., which was sued by Sipco for patent infringement, had asked for inter partes review of the patent at issue in 2016, according to filings....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS