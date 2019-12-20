Kanye Seeks Quick Win In 'Life Of Pablo' Prayer Sample Suit

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 8:37 PM EST) -- Kanye West and his record label have urged a South Carolina federal judge to grant them a quick win in a copyright infringement lawsuit that accuses him of not paying for an audio sample of a young girl praying in his 2016 song “Ultralight Beam.” In a nine-page motion for judgment on the pleadings filed Thursday, West and UMG Recordings Inc. assert that Andrew and Shirley Green, the adoptive parents of N.G. — as she is identified in the suit — cannot claim statutory damages and attorney's fees under the Copyright Act because the alleged infringement of the audio sample of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS