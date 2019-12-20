FDA Can Keep Regulating Genetically Modified Salmon

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 5:24 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has ruled that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has the authority to regulate genetically engineered salmon as a drug in a suit brought by food safety and environmental groups. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said Thursday that even though genetic material used to modify an animal may not seem like a drug in the usual sense of the word, its statutory definition under the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act is far broader than the colloquial meaning. Therefore the changing of an animal’s genetic makeup falls within the definition of a drug under the law and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS