Ex-Kansas Coach Wants Quick Win In $3M Contract Row

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 3:42 PM EST) -- The former head coach for the University of Kansas Jayhawks urged a Kansas federal court to give him a win in a suit over a $3 million severance package, arguing that the school can’t retroactively decide he was fired with cause, after privately and publicly declaring he was fired without cause. David Beaty told the court that the terms of his employment contract with Kansas Athletics are unambiguous, in that the school could either terminate him without cause, and pay the $3 million, or terminate him with cause to avoid that payment — but cannot do one, then retroactively decide to...

