Mich. Gov Signs Bills For Sports Betting, Online Gambling

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 4:02 PM EST) -- Michigan is the latest state to join the sports betting legalization bonanza as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a trio of bills to legalize sports betting and online gambling in the state and regulate fantasy sports, she said Friday. HB 4916, the Lawful Sports Betting Act, legalizes sports betting in casinos, as well as online and mobile betting. Wagers placed over the internet are deemed to have been conducted at Michigan casinos. HB 4311, the Lawful Internet Gaming Act, allows the Michigan Gaming Control Board to issue licenses for mobile and online casino games to be offered through Detroit and tribal casinos....

