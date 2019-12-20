Dutch High Court Seals Climate Change Victory For Enviros

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 4:15 PM EST) -- The Netherlands' highest court on Friday commanded the national government to reduce Dutch greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by the end of 2020, a huge win for environmentalists fighting for more ambitious climate change goals. The Dutch government had been fighting a series of court decisions that favored the green group Urgenda, but failed to convince the country's top judges that the 25% reduction shouldn't be imposed. In a press release, the court said the government failed to explain why a smaller reduction would still allow the country to meet final targets that are already codified. "The Supreme Court based its...

