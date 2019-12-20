2 Texas Justices Decry Court Passing On Insurance Battle

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 7:52 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday refused to review a homeowner’s bid to reinstate a jury’s finding that an insurer and adjuster mishandled his claim for coverage of hurricane damage in bad faith. But two of the justices said they would have granted review to clarify important questions of state insurance law. The Texas high court declined Ozier Hurst’s call for review of a midlevel appellate panel’s decision nixing his bad-faith award against his homeowners insurer National Security Fire & Casualty Co., claims handler Action Claim Service Inc. and Action adjuster Aaron Timmins. The panel had found in a 2017 opinion...

