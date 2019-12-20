Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Indiana Tells 7th Circ. Hoosiers Can Ban Smokable Hemp

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 5:37 PM EST) -- Indiana should be allowed to enforce a law prohibiting the production and sale of smokable forms of hemp, the state told the Seventh Circuit on Thursday in a bid to overturn a lower court's ruling that enjoined the ban.

The state told the appellate court that the 2018 farm bill, which legalized hemp, would only preempt Indiana from enforcing its ban on hemp grown out of state, but should have no effect on the Hoosier State's ability to regulate hemp flower grown within their borders.

"The injunction should have gone no further than preventing the state from applying its law to...

