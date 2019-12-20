Indiana Tells 7th Circ. Hoosiers Can Ban Smokable Hemp

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 5:37 PM EST) -- Indiana should be allowed to enforce a law prohibiting the production and sale of smokable forms of hemp, the state told the Seventh Circuit on Thursday in a bid to overturn a lower court's ruling that enjoined the ban. The state told the appellate court that the 2018 farm bill, which legalized hemp, would only preempt Indiana from enforcing its ban on hemp grown out of state, but should have no effect on the Hoosier State's ability to regulate hemp flower grown within their borders. "The injunction should have gone no further than preventing the state from applying its law to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS