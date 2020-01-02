FCC Asks Phone Cos. How They're Blocking Unwanted Calls

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 3:59 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission wants to know how phone service providers are blocking unwanted calls from getting to their customers and has issued a call for the industry to weigh in on current practices. The request for comment came just before the holidays, and the information that the agency collects as a result will go toward a report on the current state of call blocking that the FCC says is slated to be completed by this summer. "As the FCC continues to pull out all the stops to protect consumers against scam robocalls and spoofing, we expect phone companies and others...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS