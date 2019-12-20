Ex-Genentech Workers Can't Ditch Trade Secret Charges

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 5:52 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday denied a bid by former Genentech workers to throw out multiple felony charges accusing them of hacking into Genentech's database and stealing medical trade secrets for Taiwanese rival JHL Biotech Inc. in violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. In a five-page order, U.S. District Judge William Alsup denied motions to dismiss filed by former Genentech engineer and JHL engineering manager James Quach, former Genentech senior scientist Xanthe Lam and ex-JHL employee John Chan. The ruling is the latest development in a grand jury indictment unsealed in October 2018 against the three defendants and...

