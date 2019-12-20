Pa. Settles Payday Lending Suit Against Think Finance CEO

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 5:42 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office settled its payday lending suit Friday against a digital lender's CEO and a debt collection facilitator who allegedly used Native American tribes to evade state interest rate laws on short-term loans. Following the resolution of online lending platform Think Finance Inc.’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings earlier this month, Think Finance CEO Kenneth Rees and National Credit Adjusters LLC agreed not to charge an interest rate higher than the state rate of 6% for consumer loans under $50,000. The defendants also said they would perform annual regulatory reviews to ensure compliance and will offer comprehensive transaction documents...

