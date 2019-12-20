Law360's Pro Say: A Farewell To The 2010s

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 4:58 PM EST) -- As the decade comes to a close, we’re looking back at all that happened in the legal world during the 2010s: the biggest trends, the most important U.S. Supreme Court rulings, and the trial of the decade. Plus, we’re breaking down all the facts and figures of how much the industry changed from 2009 to 2019. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week Ep. 134: A Decade of Law Bidding Farewell To The 2010s Your browser...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS