Father-Daughter Duo Convicted In $100M Tax Fraud Scheme

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 8:31 PM EST) -- A West Palm Beach jury convicted a father and daughter duo on Friday for operating a scheme that sought to recover over $100 million in fraudulent tax refunds. Danielle Takeila Edmonson, 35, and Kenneth Roger Edmonson, 51, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, were convicted on counts of filing false, fictitious and fraudulent claims, mail fraud and false statements for filing millions in fraudulent claims with the Internal Revenue Service, which paid out about $3.4 million despite a lack of corroborating records. Danielle Edmonson, who was convicted on seven different charges, faces up to 65 years in prison, while her father, found guilty...

