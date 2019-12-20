Sullivan & Cromwell Accused Of Arbitration Double-Dealing

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 9:38 PM EST) -- An attorney has hit Sullivan & Cromwell LLP with a legal malpractice lawsuit in New York state court accusing the firm of unethically fighting the enforcement of an international arbitration award that one of its partners initially issued and costing him more than $13 million in fees. In a 17-page complaint filed Wednesday, Andrew Delaney claims he's lost out on millions in fees from winning a multimillion-dollar arbitration award for his Southeast Asian client due to Sullivan & Cromwell's years-long efforts fighting the award's enforcement in multiple jurisdictions. "The whole basis of a partnership is that the other partners are responsible...

