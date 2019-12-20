Ponzi Schemer Who Swindled Friends, Family Gets 7 Years

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 8:53 PM EST) -- An investment manager who pleaded guilty to ensnaring his friends, family members, former colleagues and others in a $13 million Ponzi scheme that spanned two decades has been ordered to pay $8 million in restitution to his victims and received a seven-year prison sentence. U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman sentenced Connecticut investment manager, 61-year-old Alvin Wilkinson, to seven years and four months in prison Thursday after he pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud earlier this year. Wilkinson used investors’ funds to pay off his personal expenses including the purchase of a new car, $55,000 in rent for his...

