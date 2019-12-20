Is A Delay Of Alice Motions Bringing Plaintiffs To West Texas?

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 10:46 PM EST) -- In a little over a year, U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright has amassed 229 patent cases in the Western District of Texas, a gold rush that might be at least partly attributable to the judge’s disfavor of early Alice motions. Though the judge has yet to adjudicate a patent case through trial, his public comments about his case management — informed by two decades of experience litigating patent cases — has aroused interest in how his approach to Alice motions will play out. The timing of Alice motions varies from district to district, with some judges allowing them immediately while...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS