Trump Admin. Won't Tighten Light Bulb Efficiency Standards

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 9:45 PM EST) -- The benefits of stricter efficiency standards for old-fashioned incandescent light bulbs don’t outweigh the costs for American consumers, the Trump administration has decided, so the standards will not be tightened any further, the U.S. Department of Energy announced Friday. The DOE said that it had conducted an analysis that found increasing the efficiency of general service incandescent lamps could cost people “more than 300 percent” compared to the price of today’s incandescent lamps. The agency decided that it will not make the standards any stricter. “Innovation and technology are already driving progress, increasing the efficiency and affordability of light bulbs, without...

