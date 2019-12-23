Ex-Calif. Oil Boss Charged Over Alleged $15M Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (December 23, 2019, 6:38 PM EST) -- The former head of Citadel Energy was indicted on Friday on allegations that he ran a $15 million Ponzi scheme, bilking investors in partnerships purportedly meant to fund water-related services to oil and gas companies in North Dakota. Prosecutors say that between November 2012 and May 2015, Joey S. Dodson, 55, of Indio, California, conned investors by using multiple Citadel Energy entities to raise $15 million, soliciting investments in three companies that would supply water-related services to oil and gas outfits in North Dakota. He was hit with wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering charges on Friday. Prosecutors say Dodson lied about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS