Bid For Arthrex To Cover All Appeals Fizzles At Full Fed. Circ.

Law360 (December 23, 2019, 3:13 PM EST) -- The full Federal Circuit on Monday shot down an argument from Customedia Technologies LLC that the court’s ruling in Arthrex, which found the way Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges are appointed flouts the Constitution, should have applied to all pending appeals. The court’s rejection of the argument came in a two-page order denying Customedia’s motion to reconsider two earlier decisions that the company waived an appointments clause challenge as well as its request for supplemental briefing on whether it could raise the challenge belatedly. The court denied the motion without explanation, with one dissent from U.S. Circuit Judge Pauline Newman...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS