NLRB Rolls Back Standard On Deference To Arbitrators

Law360 (December 23, 2019, 4:47 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board changed its test Monday for determining when it should defer to arbitration awards, undoing an Obama-era standard that made the board more likely to second-guess arbitrators in labor disputes. The National Labor Relations Board restored the Spielberg/Olin standard, which is more deferential to arbitrators' decisions in labor disputes. (AP) The NLRB’s unanimous decision, which came in a case involving United Parcel Service Inc., overturns a 2014 decision called Babcock & Wilcox Construction Co. Inc. in which the labor board lessened the prospect of deferring to an arbitrator’s resolution of grievances alleging workers were illegally fired or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS