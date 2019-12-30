Judge Puts Brakes On California's Forced-Arbitration Ban

Law360 (December 30, 2019, 4:22 PM EST) -- A California law banning language in arbitration pacts that requires workers to forfeit their right to pursue employment claims in court can't be enforced starting Jan. 1 as planned, a federal judge in the Golden State ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller granted a motion for a temporary restraining order from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other groups behind a legal challenge to Assembly Bill 51, saying they'd brought up legitimate concerns about whether the worker-friendly state law was trumped by the Federal Arbitration Act. “While plaintiffs filed their motion with very little time to spare and could...

