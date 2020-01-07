RBS Sues Over 'Unpaid' Business Loan Guarantees

Law360, London (January 7, 2020, 1:46 PM GMT) -- The Royal Bank Of Scotland has sued a businesswoman in London who allegedly guaranteed loans to three property companies with debts totalling more than £3.8 million ($5 million) before the businesses were dissolved. The High Court claim filed by RBS targets Ruth Teitelbaum, who the bank said provided personal guarantees of £100,000 each for loans secured in 2006 on behalf of three companies: Salford Property Company Ltd., Ivywell Estates Ltd. and Ironbank Properties Ltd. RBS said that Teitelbaum had agreed that the money could be recovered from her for any debts associated with the loans, along with interest and expenses incurred...

