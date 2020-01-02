Brexit Uncertainty Eases In City Following UK Election

Law360, London (January 2, 2020, 11:56 AM GMT) -- Business uncertainty over Brexit fell following Boris Johnson’s win at the polls in December, a survey by the Bank of England published Thursday has found — although bosses doubt government promises that the question will be resolved by the end of the year. More than half, or 55%, of respondents said the U.K.'s imminent departure from the European Union was an important source of uncertainty before Dec. 12, the date of the general election, the central bank said. That figure fell to 49% after the poll, according to the survey of 2,887 executives, carried out between Dec. 6 and 20. Johnson's Conservative Party...

