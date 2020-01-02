Cybercrime And Climate Top Agenda For Underwriters In 2020

Law360, London (January 2, 2020, 1:52 PM GMT) -- London’s insurance market sees cybercrime and climate change as the top priorities for 2020, a global underwriting trade group said Thursday. The International Underwriters Association said it plans to establish a new market group to study the impact on the insurance industry of the warming climate and surge of weather catastrophes, such as the major floods that engulfed parts of Yorkshire and the Midlands in November. Regulators across Europe and the U.K. have moved in recent months to push insurers to prepare for the financial shocks that come with climate change. Dave Matcham, chief executive of the association, said the trade group's members are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS