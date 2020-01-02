PE Firm Matches Competing Anixter Bid With $4.3B Proposal

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 12:14 PM EST) -- Clayton Dubilier & Rice has agreed to pay an additional few hundred million dollars for network and security solutions company Anixter in order to beat out a competing bidder, resulting in an updated buyout valued at roughly $4.3 billion, the companies said Thursday. Under the amended, all-cash agreement, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC would pay $93.50 per share in cash for Anixter International Inc., up from $86 per share as announced in late December, according to a statement. The revised proposal comes after WESCO International Inc. on Dec. 26 announced its own competing offer for Anixter worth $93.50 per share, according...

