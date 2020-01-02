PTAB Upholds Same Caterpillar Milling IP It Axed In December

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 2:55 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has upheld 17 claims from a Caterpillar Inc. milling machine patent connected to a U.S. International Trade Commission exclusion order, about a week after invalidating them in a separate challenge lodged by the same German manufacturer. The prior art relied on by a U.S. subsidiary of Germany's Wirtgen doesn't render the claims obvious based on how the board construed a key claim, the PTAB said in a Dec. 23 final written decision. The challenge decided on Dec. 13, also brought by Wirtgen America Inc., had relied on different art to prove the claims were obvious. The patent...

