Trade Court Faults Subsidy Finding For Chinese Ribbon Co.

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 1:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce improperly found that a Chinese ribbon maker received a key subsidy from the Chinese government, the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled this week, crying foul over the agency’s decision to set duties on the company’s products. Commerce placed a 23.37% countervailing duty on ribbons made by Yama Ribbons and Bows Co. Ltd. Much of that levy was backed by a finding that Yama had received a loan under China’s Export Buyer’s Credit Program, which Commerce considered an unfair subsidy. But CIT Chief Judge Timothy Stanceu handed a Yama a win with his decision, ruling that...

