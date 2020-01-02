Anadarko Says Permits Block Wyo. Landowners' Antitrust Suit

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 3:28 PM EST) -- Anadarko Petroleum Corp. has told a Wyoming federal court that the state's oil and gas rules protect it from antitrust claims lodged by landowners who say the company used its drilling permits to deprive them of potential revenue. Anadarko, which was acquired by Occidental Petroleum Corp. in 2019, said in a Monday motion to dismiss that even if the allegations of harm in the landowners' complaint are true, the drilling permits were issued by the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, which means the state allowed the practices at issue. Because the actions are in effect state-sanctioned, the landowners can't pursue...

